Novus counts the cost of losing Media24 contract

Novus Holdings is facing major challenges as it attempts to replace revenue streams after losing a large chunk of a printing contract with Media24.

The company lost part of the valuable and high-margin Media24 printing business in April to Caxton.

Novus reported a slump in earnings for the 2018 financial year, released on Friday, hit mainly by the impairments resulting from the printing plant closures following the loss of the Media24 print contract.

Industry sources say Novus executive chairman Neil Birch and his team are facing major challenges as they attempt to replace the Media24 business, stabilise and grow the tissue business and deal with declines in directory volumes.

"There doesn’t appear to be any specific plans for growing earnings," said one industry source. He said that in the past the group generated hefty cash flows largely thanks to the Media24 contract and that it is free of debt. But with the loss of a hefty portion of that contract and the retained portion on lower margins, the cash position is set to tighten. In addition, any new business opportunities are likely to be at lower margins.

Commenting on the impact of the renegotiated Media24 contract, Birch said the group expected "margins to come under pressure as we continue to fill capacity in our packaging segment, replacing higher- margin printing revenue with lower-margin packaging and tissue revenue".

Also creating some uncertainty on the print front is Caxton’s continuing legal action against the three-year contract awarded to Novus and its partners by the Department of Basic Education for the workbook order, which involves 60-million books a year.

Birch said Novus was confident of its legal position.

Birch described financial 2018 as a "disruptive and base-setting year".

Apart from the loss of the Media24 contract and wide-spread impairments, several key executives left, leaving Birch, who was appointed chairman in October 2017, to take the role of executive chairman.

Without a chief financial officer, Birch is also effectively responsible for that position.

On Sunday, Birch said the board is resolved to have the CEO and chairman role as separate functions.

In his results statement Birch said, "beyond the executive management positions, we are confident that we have some of the most experienced operational management in the industry. I believe it is our depth in leadership and management that gives us the edge as we forge ahead into a new chapter."

crottya@businesslive.co.za