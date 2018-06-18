German authorities arrest Audi CEO Rupert Stadler in ‘dieselgate’ investigation

Munich/Frankfurt — Audi CEO Rupert Stadler was arrested in Munich on Monday in connection with the diesel-cheating scandal, making him the highest-profile target in the probe that has engulfed the car maker and parent Volkswagen (VW) for almost three years.

Munich prosecutors investigating Audi’s role in the 2015 scandal confirmed they arrested Stadler in the Bavarian capital because of risk that he may tamper with evidence, according to an e-mailed statement Monday.

The decision throws into doubt the manager’s future at the helm of VW’s most important earnings contributor. Pressure on Stadler has steadily built over the past few months, including a raid at his home last week. Until now, backing of the Porsche and Piech families, who control the world’s biggest car maker, ensured him continuing in the role he’s held since 2007. VW’s supervisory board is meeting on Monday, where Stadler’s future will be among the topics of discussion.

Prosecutors in Munich, Stuttgart and Braunschweig are continuing their investigations of the car maker and its units. In April, Stuttgart authorities arrested a senior engine manager at the company’s luxury Porsche brand, after conducting raids at 10 sites as part of a long-running probe. Wolfgang Hatz, a former VW manager who joined Audi unit in 2001 and from 2007 to 2011 ran VW’s motor development, remains in custody in Munich.

Volkswagen declined 2.2% to €157.88 and traded 2% lower at 11.50am in local trading, extending losses this year to 5.2%.

Nearly three years on from the scandal, VW faces a multitude of probes both in Germany and abroad, with legal proceedings in 55 countries pending and investigations into stock-market manipulation in its home market. The company has earmarked more than €27bn in fines, buybacks and costs. Investors have accused the company of informing investors too late about the probe, a view the car maker has contested.

Just last week, VW agreed to pay a €1bn fine imposed by German prosecutors for cheating to get around diesel-emissions regulations.

Bloomberg