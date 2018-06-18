CYBG bank to buy Virgin Money to create the UK’s sixth-largest bank

London — Mid-sized bank CYBG has agreed to buy Virgin Money in a £1.7bn all-share deal that it said will create Britain’s sixth-largest bank by assets and a stronger challenger to the country’s top four lenders.

Britain’s biggest bank merger since the financial crisis was clinched by June’s month’s sweetened bid from CYBG and will give Virgin Money shareholders, which include entrepreneur Richard Branson, about 38% of the combined group.

The merged company will be about twice the size of its largest rival among Britain’s smaller banks and be able to draw on the firepower of the Virgin brand, for which it will pay a royalty.

CYBG CEO David Duffy will lead the enlarged lender, with Virgin Money CEO Jayne-Anne Ghadia acting as a senior adviser for an unspecified period, as it throws down the gauntlet to the sector’s big guns.

"The combination of CYBG and Virgin Money will create the first true national competitor to the status quo in UK banking, offering a genuine alternative for consumers and small businesses," Duffy said in a statement.

Virgin Money shares were down 2.3% to 347 pence at 10.53am GMT after initially rising by a similar amount. CYBG shares, which dictate the value of the deal, were down 1.4% at 302p.

Shareholders of both banks still need to approve the takeover, but John Cronin, analyst at stockbroker Goodbody, said both sides are likely to agree to the terms.

"Ultimately, we believe this is a great deal for both sets of shareholders and we expect it should receive their support," he said.

Virgin Money investors will receive 1.2125 CYBG shares per Virgin Money share. Branson owns 35% of Virgin Money.

Job cuts and savings

The agreement comes after more than a month of talks between the two lenders and beats the Monday afternoon deadline for CYBG, owner of Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank, to make a firm offer or walk away under British takeover rules.

The banks said they expected to benefit from £120m in annual pretax cost savings, helped by the loss of about 1,500 jobs, which would leave the group with a headcount of about 8,000.

The Unite union expressed "deep unease" about the announced cuts, its national officer Rob MacGregor said, adding that it was seeking an urgent meeting with Duffy.

While banding together will help the duo to fight competitive pressures from established players and tech-savvy newcomers, they face a tough task if they are to take on the so-called Big Four of Lloyds, RBS, HSBC and Barclays.

The new lender would be the main bank for only 2% of retail banking customers, compared with about 24% for market leader Lloyds, according to data from industry body RFi Group.

CYBG Finance Director Ian Smith said the new bank would be "better rather than bigger", leveraging technology to improve services for its enlarged customer base.

"Really the battleground for us is customer experience," he said.

Virgin Group CEO Josh Bayliss said CYBG was the partner Virgin Money needed to continue to grow.

"We … look forward to helping the combined business rebrand to Virgin Money," he said.

CYBG will pay a fixed royalty to keep the Virgin Money brand, starting at £12m in the first year and rising to £15m in the fourth year.

Like Duffy, CYBG chairman Jim Pettigrew and finance chief Smith will retain their roles in the combined group.

Reuters