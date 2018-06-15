Companies

Salmonella cereal: Kellogg recalls Honey Smacks in US

15 June 2018 - 09:31 Tamara Mathias and Uday Sampath Kumar
Picture: 123RF/ DAVID PIMBOROUGH
Bengaluru — Kellogg has issued a recall for an estimated 1.3-million cases of its Honey Smacks cereal from more than 30 US states due to the potential for Salmonella contamination, in the latest case of US food products possibly tainted by the illness-causing bacteria.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it had worked with Kellogg to issue the recall after preliminary evidence linked the product to more than 60 illnesses.

"The FDA is working with the company to quickly remove this cereal from the marketplace," the agency said.

The FDA said it has asked Kellogg to request that all retailers of the product immediately put up signs saying Honey Smacks cereal has been recalled and to remove the potentially contaminated product from shelves.

The US health regulator is inspecting the facility that manufactures Honey Smacks.

Kellogg said on Thursday it had launched an investigation with the third-party manufacturer that produces the cereal immediately after being contacted by the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding reports of illnesses.

The company said the affected products had use-by dates of June 14 2018 to June 14 2019.

No other Kellogg products are affected by the recall, the company said.

Earlier this month, the FDA warned residents of eight US states about recalled packages of pre-cut melon linked to a Salmonella outbreak.

They had been distributed to stores operated by Costco Wholesale, Kroger, Walmart and Amazon.com’s Whole Foods.

The FDA and CDC are investigating that outbreak, which has also been linked to more than 60 illnesses and at least 31 hospitalisations in five states. No deaths have been reported.

Salmonella can cause diarrhoea and severe abdominal cramps lasting up to three days, and is particularly dangerous to young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

It causes an estimated 1.2-million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalisations and 450 deaths in the US each year, according to the CDC.

Reuters

