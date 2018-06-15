Salmonella cereal: Kellogg recalls Honey Smacks in US

Bengaluru — Kellogg has issued a recall for an estimated 1.3-million cases of its Honey Smacks cereal from more than 30 US states due to the potential for Salmonella contamination, in the latest case of US food products possibly tainted by the illness-causing bacteria.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it had worked with Kellogg to issue the recall after preliminary evidence linked the product to more than 60 illnesses.

"The FDA is working with the company to quickly remove this cereal from the marketplace," the agency said.

The FDA said it has asked Kellogg to request that all retailers of the product immediately put up signs saying Honey Smacks cereal has been recalled and to remove the potentially contaminated product from shelves.

The US health regulator is inspecting the facility that manufactures Honey Smacks.