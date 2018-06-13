Stellar gets time to unlock value

Shareholders were still keen to gauge whether a restructuring of the preference share agreement was the most prudent option for Stellar, noting that certain executives were ordinary shareholders as well as preference shareholders.

Stellar CEO Peter van Zyl stressed the preference share restructuring did not signal a long extension of the arrangement. "It’s not a long-term instrument … we intend to settle the preference share liability over the next 12 months. We can do this in a piecemeal (repayment) process as well."

Van Zyl reminded shareholders that SCP has already indicated that two of its investments were up for sale and another investment might be disposed of through an empowerment deal.

He said incurring interest-bearing debt would prove more costly than the revised preference share structure.

SCP nonexecutive director Corrie Roodt said that the revised preference share structure was in the best interest of shareholders, precluding any preference shareholder — and specifically a bank — from pushing the company into a fire-sale of its investments.

SCP carries a sum-of-the-parts value of about 105c per share, but trades at about 60c on the JSE. The large discount has prompted calls for SCP to unlock value.

However, Jared Winer, an executive at Westbrooke, was concerned that the revised preference share arrangement could delay efforts to unlock value at SCP.

He said that preference shareholders — that earned dividends on their preference shares — could afford to wait for an eventual unlocking of value.

Large SCP shareholder James Bishop suggested that the company had no choice in the matter.

"It’s the only way to redeem the preference shares in an orderly fashion."

hasenfussm@fm.co.za