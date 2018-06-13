Companies

Shares in Naspers lift after positive announcement on core earnings growth

Naspers says it will use the money from the sale of Tencent shares to invest in its classifieds, online food delivery and financial tech businesses

13 June 2018 - 17:47 Janice Kew
Naspers shares rose after Africa’s largest company said it expected to report core earnings growth for the just-ended financial year, bolstered by the sale of a stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent.

The media and investment company raised HK$76.9bn ($9.8bn) in March by selling a 2% stake in Tencent. The shares rose 0.8% to R3,379 3.40pm in Johannesburg.

Naspers has said it would use the money from the sale of Tencent shares to invest in its classifieds, online food delivery and financial technology businesses and make other investments. It plans to release earnings on June 22 for the year ended March 31.

Growth also will be boosted because the company changed the way it calculated core headline earnings, Naspers said in a statement on Wednesday. Besides its stake in Tencent, which operates the WeChat messaging service, Naspers owns newspapers, operates pay-television services and has investments in a range of internet companies.

