JSE’s financial reporting format to become more transparent

The JSE is adopting a stricter financial reporting process, at a time when the Steinhoff and KPMG financial scandals are still being felt.

SA fell 29 places, from number one to 30, in the rankings of the quality of auditing and reporting standards, according to the World Economic Forum’s 2017-18 Competitiveness index.

"We had a dive in the WEF index and regaining that integrity is critical," Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said at the JSE on Tuesday.

According to the report, corruption was among the biggest factors hindering business in SA. In order to climb back up the index, all qualifying entities required to submit annual financial results under section 30 of the Companies Act will, from July 1, need to do so through the newly adopted eXtensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL), which replaces the submission of PDF documents.

XBRL is the global standard for exchanging business information. Under the current system, anyone wanting to analyse data would have to transfer the data manually into another system, which may result in errors.