Companies

Yahoo UK fined £250,000 for not ensuring safety of UK users’ data

Yahoo is accused of allowing data of more than half a million users to be breached in a 2014 cyber-attack — and possibly that of 500-million international users

12 June 2018 - 15:33 Stephanie Bodoni
Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Luxembourg — Yahoo’s UK unit was fined £250,000 by a British regulator for failing to keep the data of more than half a million users in the country safe from a cyber-attack in 2014.

Tuesday’s decision comes less than a week after the Irish privacy watchdog, which is the lead authority for Yahoo in Europe, ordered the company to make "specified and mandatory" changes in the wake of one of the "biggest data breaches in history".

The UK information commissioner’s office (ICO) said on Tuesday that the incident exposed the personal data of approximately 500-million international users of Yahoo’s services.

The revelation by Yahoo in 2016 that the personal information of about 500-million people was stolen in a 2014 attack on its accounts, was followed just a few months later by the news of a second major security breach that may have affected more than 1-billion user accounts.

"The failings our investigation identified are not what we expect from a company that had ample opportunity to implement appropriate measures, and potentially stop UK citizens’ data being compromised," James Dipple-Johnstone, deputy commissioner of operations at the ICO, said in a statement.

Verizon Communications bought Yahoo last year for about $4.5bn. The breaches threatened the deal, cost millions of dollars in legal fees, and spurred more than 40 lawsuits in the US

Bloomberg

Washington state sues Google and Facebook for failing to keep ad laws

Campaign finance laws in the state require ad sellers to keep track of who is behind ads and how much is spent, and to make the information available ...
Companies
7 days ago

Facebook confirms it has data-sharing agreements with Chinese companies

The social media company says Huawei and Lenovo Group are among the companies that received access to user data
Companies
6 days ago

Facebook to double teams monitoring offensive content

A report by the social media giant suggests that the prevalence of hate speech — a common issue in racially divided SA — is on the rise
Companies
7 days ago

ANDILE KHUMALO: Liking privacy, and lots of adverts too

We did not take a broad enough view of how people could use our tools for harm
Opinion
16 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Vuyani Jarana maps a punishing austerity plan for ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Eskom drags regulator to court over its tariffs ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Zimbabwe owes SAA $60m in plane ticket sales
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Unions to picket at Eskom offices over salary ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Vodacom unveils biggest BEE telecoms deal
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

New EU data regulation clarify and strengthens individual privacy rights
World / Europe

New EU rules will enforce protection of personal data
News & Insights

Facebook and other tech giants may see more regulatory scrutiny in EU
Companies

Google You Owe Us group wants £3bn in personal data suit against Google
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.