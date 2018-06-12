Companies

Louboutin’s red-soled shoes give Dutch shoe maker the boot

Louboutin took vanHaren to court in 2012 after it sold similar shoes, with the court deciding the use of colour in a certain position can be trademarked

Fashion designer Christian Louboutin. Picture: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo
Fashion designer Christian Louboutin. Picture: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

Luxembourg — French luxury shoe designer Christian Louboutin won a lengthy EU legal battle over trademarking his signature red-soled high-heeled shoes, the court and the company said on Tuesday.

Louboutin took Dutch shoe maker vanHaren to court in the Netherlands in 2012 after it sold similar shoes, with the Parisian designer insisting he had already registered the style in Europe. The arcane legal dispute centred on whether Louboutin’s trademark involved a shape or a colour.

"I can confirm that Louboutin won the case. The Dutch company has to respect the trademark," a spokesperson for the European Court of Justice, the bloc’s top court, told AFP.

The Dutch company took the case to the EU court citing European regulations that shapes, by themselves, cannot be registered as trademarks. But Louboutin argued that the use of a colour in a certain position — specifically in this case a red pigment called Pantone 18 1663TP — can be.

On Tuesday, judges in Luxembourg rejected the official advice of their own top lawyer, who said in February that the red soles could not be trademarked. The French shoe maker hailed the decision as "victory for the Maison Christian Louboutin".

"The European Court of Justice today confirmed that the legal regime governing shape trademarks does not apply to Christian Louboutin’s ‘red sole’ mark," the company said in a statement. "The red colour applied on the sole of a woman’s high heel shoe is a position mark, as Maison Christian Louboutin has maintained for many years. Maison Christian Louboutin warmly welcomes this judgment."

AFP

