Facebook to allow users to review ads — which may be banned

12 June 2018 - 15:40 Arjun Panchadar
Bengaluru — Facebook will allow users to review businesses that advertise on the social network and possibly ban those that receive the most negative feedback, the company said on Tuesday.

The move is aimed at cracking down on businesses whose ads mislead users into buying low-quality goods or services, or firms that fail to deliver products in their stated shipping time.

Facebook users can leave feedback for their viewed ads under the "Ads Activity" tab, the company said in a blog post.

Advertisers will be given a chance to improve before further action is taken, which might include a reduction in the amount of ads that particular business can run.

"We believe this tool will give people more confidence in the businesses they interact with and help hold businesses more accountable for customer experiences they provide," Facebook said.

This is one of the many changes by the world’s largest social media network to enhance user experience and engagement after it was embroiled in a huge scandal in which millions of users’ data was improperly accessed by a political consultancy.

Facebook calls itself "an advertising-supported service" and requires people to accept targeted ads as a condition of using its platform.

Reuters

Seek social media quality, not quantity

Technology helps meet the need to belong but beware the chimera of intimacy, writes Lungile Sojini
Life
11 days ago

ANDILE KHUMALO: Liking privacy, and lots of adverts too

We did not take a broad enough view of how people could use our tools for harm
Opinion
16 days ago

FT COLUMN: Treat social media like e-mail and search engines

The value we place on services such as e-mail and search is clear. The value we place on our own privacy is not, writes Tim Harford
Opinion
1 month ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook flees with 1.5bn users

By taking subscribers out of range of strict EU privacy laws, the social networking firm is back in the spotlight
Opinion
1 month ago

