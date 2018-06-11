UK to force big firms to publish wage gap details from 2020

London — Britain’s biggest companies will from 2020 be legally required to publish the gap between the salary of their CE and what they pay their average UK worker, under proposed new government rules.

Business Minister Greg Clark said on Sunday the government would set out laws in Parliament on Monday, which meant that UK-listed firms with more than 250 employees would have to reveal their pay gap and justify their CEO’s salary.

"We understand the anger of workers and shareholders when bosses’ pay is out of step with company performance," Clark said. He said the new laws would improve transparency and boost accountability for both shareholders and workers, and help to "build a fairer economy".