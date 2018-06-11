Companies

British energy firm BBOXX plans to reach millions with solar power in DRC

11 June 2018 - 18:00 Agency Staff
Picture : BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Kinshasa — A British company aims to provide solar power to millions of people in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where less than a fifth of the population have access to electricity.

London-based BBOXX last week announced that it had signed a deal with the Congolese government securing exemptions on import duties and VAT for solar equipment.

That step has removed "prohibitively high" costs related to bringing in panels and batteries, according to BBOXX CEO Mansoor Hamayun.

BBOXX plans to provide kits to customers comprising panels, a radio, a battery and several appliances, as well as larger systems to power households and small offices in urban and semi-urban areas. Prices will start at $15 a month, with customers paying by mobile-money platforms, Hamayun said.

"We think that by the end of 2020 we can reach 2.5-million people" with between 300,000 and 400,000 installed systems, he said, comparing it favourably with the current options, where Congolese people spend much of their income "on things like paraffin, candles and diesel for generators" for what is "often a very poor quality of supply".

Congo has one of the lowest electrification rates in the world, with 17% having access to the electricity grid, according to World Bank data from 2016. In rural areas, the figure is less than 1%.

Through an existing partnership, BBOXX has already electrified 3,000 households in the country’s east and is initially targeting customers in the capital, Kinshasa, as well as the cities of Goma and Bukavu.

The venture-capital backed company is also active in Rwanda, Kenya and Togo, where it has distributed more than 150,000 systems, according to its website. BBOXX finances the installation of each system, which is remotely monitored and controlled. In Congo, BBOXX has partnered with the local subsidiary of Paris-based Orange SA.

Bloomberg

