Hawks raid Bank of Baroda offices in Joburg and Durban

The Hawks raided offices of India’s Bank of Baroda on Friday and seized documents as part of an investigation into state corruption under former president Jacob Zuma, a police spokesperson said.

Bank of Baroda, which is winding down its operations in SA, was thrust into the spotlight two years ago when it started working with the Guptas, who are at the centre of the state-capture scandal. Zuma and the Guptas deny wrongdoing.

Police raided Bank of Baroda branches in Johannesburg and Durban and took documents showing bank transactions involving South African state firms, Hangwani Mulaudzi, a Hawks spokesman said.

"We are of the view that Bank of Baroda was used as a conduit for the transfer of illicit funds. The raids are happening as part of state-capture investigations," Mulaudzi said.

A Bank of Baroda employee in Durban who picked up the phone confirmed that the Hawks had visited the bank’s premises on Friday. A representative of the bank’s Johannesburg office declined to comment.

An inquiry into allegations surrounding Zuma and the Guptas will begin formal public hearings in August and could take two years or more, officials have said.

The whereabouts of the Gupta brothers is not publicly known. One of the brothers, Ajay Gupta, was declared a "fugitive from justice" after leaving SA for Dubai in February. Gupta family representatives in SA could not be reached for comment.

Reuters