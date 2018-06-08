Deals concerning Classic 1027 and Moneyweb cost AME in 2018 financial year

The acquisitions of financial website Moneyweb and 46% of Classic 1027 caused radio station-owner African Media Enterprises (AME) to cut its dividend by 14% to R3 for its 2018 financial year.

The owner of the Eastern Cape’s Algoa FM and the Free State’s OFM grew its revenue 10% to R263m for the year to end-March.

Net profit declined by 10% to R51m.

AME chairman Connie Molusi said in the results statement the drop in profit "was mainly as a result of Classic 1027 and Moneyweb losses and acquisition transaction costs".

The group acquired Moneyweb in August for R9.4m cash and 277,210 shares. It paid R7m in December for its stake in radio station Classic 1027.

"The acquired business contributed incremental revenues of R12.7m and a loss before tax of R3.2m to the group for the period from date of acquisition to March 31," Molusi said.

AME said in the results statement that the company was "in the process of turning the loss-making station around, partly by re-establishing the collaboration between Classic 1027 and Moneyweb".

The group derives 80% of its revenue from radio broadcasting and the balance from media services and "corporate".

Radio broadcasting revenue grew 6% to R211m while media services revenue declined 31% to R51m.

Profit from radio broadcasting remained flat at R60m while media services contributed a R3.4m loss from a profit of R2.2m in the prior year.

AME declared a final dividend of R2 in its results for the year to end-March, ending its run of paying a final dividend of R2.50 since 2015. It has held its interim dividend at R1 since 2012 when it was halved from R2.