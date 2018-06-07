Competition Tribunal confirms R40m settlement for wire firm Cape Gate

The Competition Tribunal has confirmed a R40m settlement for Cape Gate, for dividing markets and collusive tendering in the market for lightly galvanised wire, nails, wire and wire products.

The case involves other companies and is still before the tribunal.

Cape Gate admitted to its role in the alleged anticompetitive conduct soon after the commission referred the allegations to the tribunal in 2009, but Cape Gate disputed the penalty.

The Competition Commission said at the hearing on Wednesday that the R40m penalty took Cape Gate’s assistance — in the form of witness testimony and documentary evidence — into account.

In mid-2008, Scaw subsidiary Consolidated Wire Industries (CWI) admitted to attending price-fixing meetings with competitors Cape Gate, Allens Meshco and Hendok. They agreed on a national price list for wire and wire products, and on adjustments to the list. CWI applied for leniency.

In September 2009 the commission concluded its investigations and referred its findings to the tribunal. It found that Allens Meshco, Hendok, Wireforce Steelbar, Agriwire, Agriwire North, Agriwire Upington, Cape Wire, Forest Wire, Independent Galvanising, Associated Wire Industries, CWI and Cape Gate had allegedly engaged in directly or indirectly fixing prices and in collusive tendering. Cape Gate admitted to the conduct.

Conditions Cape Gate agreed to included co-operating with the commission by providing oral or written evidence.