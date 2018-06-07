Companies

Competition Tribunal confirms R40m settlement for wire firm Cape Gate

07 June 2018 - 10:49 Mark Allix
Competition Tribunal chairman Norman Manoim. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
The Competition Tribunal has confirmed a R40m settlement for Cape Gate, for dividing markets and collusive tendering in the market for lightly galvanised wire, nails, wire and wire products.

The case involves other companies and is still before the tribunal.

Cape Gate admitted to its role in the alleged anticompetitive conduct soon after the commission referred the allegations to the tribunal in 2009, but Cape Gate disputed the penalty.

The Competition Commission said at the hearing on Wednesday that the R40m penalty took Cape Gate’s assistance — in the form of witness testimony and documentary evidence — into account.

In mid-2008, Scaw subsidiary Consolidated Wire Industries (CWI) admitted to attending price-fixing meetings with competitors Cape Gate, Allens Meshco and Hendok. They agreed on a national price list for wire and wire products, and on adjustments to the list. CWI applied for leniency.

In September 2009 the commission concluded its investigations and referred its findings to the tribunal. It found that Allens Meshco, Hendok, Wireforce Steelbar, Agriwire, Agriwire North, Agriwire Upington, Cape Wire, Forest Wire, Independent Galvanising, Associated Wire Industries, CWI and Cape Gate had allegedly engaged in directly or indirectly fixing prices and in collusive tendering. Cape Gate admitted to the conduct.

Conditions Cape Gate agreed to included co-operating with the commission by providing oral or written evidence.

Netcare share gets shot in the arm after approval to buy Lakeview Hospital

The Competition Tribunal overturned the Competition Commission's prohibition of the acquisition
Companies
22 hours ago

Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal

The changing of the guard in the ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment as president of SA mean Glencore’s bid is now favoured, sources say
Companies
16 days ago

Competition Tribunal gives green light to Bayer merger with Monsanto

Meanwhile, the tribunal says the Association of Electric Cable Manufacturers SA has admitted to directly or indirectly fixing the selling price of ...
National
26 days ago

