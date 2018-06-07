Africa is a busy place for JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is having one of its busiest years yet for African companies looking to trade their shares in both London and local equity markets such as the JSE.

The New York-based investment bank had seen interest from at least six companies considering dual listings, said Barry Meyers, the head of JPMorgan’s UK capital markets and sub-Saharan Africa business. The queries come amid a $2.7bn share sale by Vivo Energy in May in London’s largest initial public offering (IPO) this year, with the stock of the pan-African seller of fuels and lubricants also trading in Johannesburg.

"The market wants high-growth, and it’s hard to get that at the moment in the UK and Europe," spurring increased investor demand for assets in SA and the rest of the continent, Meyers said by phone. "That’s why these emerging-market deals are becoming more prevalent. Dual listings could become a bit of a trend."

JPMorgan joins Citigroup and Deutsche Bank seeing a bigger pipeline of deals as economies across the region stabilise from a drop in commodity prices and growth picks up. SA has enjoyed a rebound in investor confidence since Cyril Ramaphosa succeeded Jacob Zuma as head of the ruling ANC in December and as president in the middle of February.

High expectations

There will have to be a bumper haul of deals in the second half if that optimism is to be met. Equity-linked transactions across sub-Saharan Africa total $3.2bn so far in 2018 compared with $6.3bn in the same period in 2017, a record year for deals, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Consol Holdings, a South African glass-packing maker, in April pulled its IPO, citing weak demand, while the nation’s economy shrank more than expected in the first quarter.

In March, Helios Towers abandoned plans for an IPO, with Mergermarket reporting that it could merge with another telecommunications tower operator in Africa, Eaton Towers.