Facebook confirms it has data-sharing agreements with Chinese companies

Washington — Facebook said on Tuesday it has data-sharing partnerships with at least four Chinese companies, including Huawei, the world’s third-largest smartphone maker, which has come under scrutiny from US intelligence agencies on security concerns.

The social media company said Huawei, computer maker Lenovo Group, and smartphone makers OPPO and TCL Corp were among about 60 companies worldwide that received access to some user data after they signed contracts to recreate Facebook-like experiences for their users.

Members of Congress raised concerns after The New York Times reported on the practice on Sunday, saying that data of users’ friends could have been accessed without their explicit consent.

Facebook denied that and said the data access was to allow its users to access account features on mobile devices.

More than half of the partnerships had already been wound down, Facebook said. It said on Tuesday it would end the Huawei agreement later this week. It is ending the other three partnerships with Chinese firms as well.

Chinese telecommunications companies have come under scrutiny from US intelligence officials who argue they provide an opportunity for foreign espionage and threaten critical US infrastructure, something the Chinese have consistently denied.

Senator Mark Warner, vice-chairman of the intelligence committee, who asked Facebook if Huawei was among the companies that received user data, said in a statement that the House of Representatives intelligence committee had raised concerns about Huawei dating back in 2012.