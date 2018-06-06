Companies

Credit Suisse pays $47m to settle US probe into ‘jobs-for-contracts’ in Asia

06 June 2018 - 17:35 Agency Staff
Swiss flags fly beside the logo of Credit Suisse in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS
Zurich — Credit Suisse Group agreed to pay a $47m penalty to the US Department of Justice to end a probe into whether it hired employees in Asia in exchange for government contracts and other favours.

Credit Suisse’s Hong Kong unit reached a non-prosecution agreement with the DOJ regarding its recruitment practices in Asia between 2007 and 2013, according to an e-mailed statement from the Zurich-based bank on Wednesday. The payment will have no material impact on second-quarter results since the bank has already provisioned for the payment, it said.

The settlement resolves another legal issue for Credit Suisse, which has paid roughly $13bn in fines since 2008. The bank said earlier this year that entities including the DOJ and US Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating whether the bank hired referrals from government and other state-owned entities in exchange for investment banking business and regulatory approvals, in potential violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The Swiss giant said it has made numerous enhancements to its compliance and control functions since 2013. It added that no criminal charges were brought in the case.

Its Asia-Pacific unit is now a standalone unit under the leadership of Helman Sitohang, one of the results of a three-year strategic overhaul by CEO Tidjane Thiam that has pivoted the bank towards wealth management.

Credit Suisse is one of several global banks to have been investigated by US authorities over their hiring practices in Asia. Others including JPMorgan Chase and HSBC Holdings also allegedly hired children of Chinese decision-makers to win business, in violation of anti-bribery laws.

JPMorgan agreed in 2016 to pay about $264m to settle the allegations. Investigators at the time described a systematic effort to curry favour with government officials and business executives.

Deutsche Bank said in its annual report in March that US regulators were among those investigating its employment history for possible bribery violations, without identifying a country.

Nizar Al-Bassam, a former head of corporate finance for Central and Eastern Europe, the Mideast and Africa who left the lender to start his own fund in 2016, is suing the bank for unpaid bonuses he argues were unfairly withheld in respect of hires he made.

Bloomberg

