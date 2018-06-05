Companies

WATCH: What Stadio has planned for the next few years

05 June 2018 - 08:53
Stadio CEO Chris van der Merwe. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Stadio CEO Chris van der Merwe. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Tertiary education group Stadio plans to develop a new campus outside Cape Town after acquiring more than 7ha of land in Durbanville.

The new campus, which is expected to be up and running by February 2021, will include several faculties, including education, commerce, law and the creative industries. The company said there was ample room for expansion as there were 26,500 students at present, with that number expected to grow to 30,000 by the end of 2018.

Stadio CEO Chris van der Merwe spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s plans.

Stadio CEO Chris van der Merwe talks to Business Day TV about the campus in Durbanville that the company plans to develop

Stadio buys land to expand multiversity offering

The Durbanville development will be the fledgling tertiary-education venture’s first large greenfield investment
