WATCH: What Stadio has planned for the next few years

Tertiary education group Stadio plans to develop a new campus outside Cape Town after acquiring more than 7ha of land in Durbanville.

The new campus, which is expected to be up and running by February 2021, will include several faculties, including education, commerce, law and the creative industries. The company said there was ample room for expansion as there were 26,500 students at present, with that number expected to grow to 30,000 by the end of 2018.

Stadio CEO Chris van der Merwe spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s plans.