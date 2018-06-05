Facebook to double teams monitoring offensive content

"But with text, there’s a lot more nuance in the language…. Context is incredibly important and you can see how certain words in certain countries have different meanings than in other countries. And certain words used when someone is reclaiming them as a slur against their ethnic group are okay, but if they’re used by someone not from that group they’re not okay." For the time being, Facebook will rely largely on human reviews to identify hate speech. The company hires people and then trains them in its community standards.

It will probably house its growing review team in "a small number of [large] centres", said Richard Allan, Facebook’s vice-president of public policy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

"We don’t think we’d get the same quality if we had hundreds of much smaller groups of people.

"They will be a mixture of Facebook directly employed staff in places like Dublin, Austin, Texas, and so on, and a number of outsource centres using very reputable outsourcing partners."

Allan said Facebook would talk to outsourcing partners about the best locations for these centres.

"It’s a question of when we talk to the partners and want to hire 500 people with these kinds of language skills or capabilities, where can we best do that?" he said. Schultz said Facebook was making progress in its war against malicious and inappropriate content.

"In 2016, we focused on this area and increased our investment, and I think we’ve made a lot of progress, but there are a lot of areas where I’d like to see us do better.

"Our top priority areas are things like child-exploitation imagery, global terrorism and nonconsensual intimate imagery like revenge porn," he said. Facebook’s report suggests that the prevalence of hate speech — a common issue in racially divided SA — is on the rise.

The content it took action on rose 56% to 2.5-million posts in the first quarter. That was partly explained by improvements in Facebook’s detection methods and "real-world events" that gave rise to more hate speech, the report says.

However, Allan said while many reports were warranted, many Facebook users abused the hate speech reporting tool.

"Sometimes they will also report things that they just don’t like. People are people and a lot of the stuff may be supporters of one football team who will report content involving another football team as hate speech. Clearly it’s not."

SA’s portfolio committee on justice and correctional services this week received a briefing on the Hate Crimes and Hate Speech Bill, which aims to criminalise hate crimes and speech.

This comes as SA sees "increasing intolerance", committee chairman Mathole Motshekga said in a statement.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za