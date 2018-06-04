Companies

Stadio gets A+ from the market after number of enrolled students soars

04 June 2018 - 11:43 Robert Laing
higher education XXX. Picture: THINKSTOCK
higher education XXX. Picture: THINKSTOCK

The share price of JSE-listed tertiary education group Stadio jumped more than 7% after it said its student numbers had reached 26,500.

This indicates that the group, which was unbundled from Curro eight months ago, has more than doubled from the 12,976 enrolled students it reported at its December year end.

Stadio said in Monday’s update it expected student numbers to have reached 30,000 by the end of 2018.

The group also announced the acquisition of land in Durbanville for an undisclosed amount. It intends building a new campus on the land, which should grow its student numbers by a further 5,000.

"It is anticipated that the new campus will accommodate several faculties, including education, commerce, law and the creative industries — including, fashion design, advertising, marketing and communication and the film industry — as well as future faculties to be developed and acquired by Stadio.

"In this regard it is noted that Stadio is actively exploring the feasibility of developing a school of engineering and a health, sciences and medical school, the establishment of which still requires further engagement with various role-players, including the Council for Higher Education, the South African Qualifications Authority, the Department of Higher Education and Training and other professional councils," Stadio said.

JONATHAN JANSEN: How climbing the education ladder leads to much higher earnings

'There is a final question that parents and students often wonder about: What specific field of study pays best?'
Lifestyle
4 days ago

MPs demand fast action to unblock student funding system

The administrative chaos at the funding scheme is a major setback for disadvantaged students
National
3 days ago

Compare like with like when reining in high cost of tertiary education

At stake is the government’s approach to the affordability question and the implications for the higher education sector, write Stan du ...
Opinion
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Steinhoff Africa makes an overture to Remgro
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Gwede Mantashe’s playing to the gallery does not ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Tongaat’s executive pay under scrutiny
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
How Mr Price plans to join Poland’s retail show
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Court rejects Glencore’s bid to move case
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

JONATHAN JANSEN: How climbing the education ladder leads to much higher earnings
Lifestyle

MPs demand fast action to unblock student funding system
National / Education

Compare like with like when reining in high cost of tertiary education
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.