Stadio gets A+ from the market after number of enrolled students soars

The share price of JSE-listed tertiary education group Stadio jumped more than 7% after it said its student numbers had reached 26,500.

This indicates that the group, which was unbundled from Curro eight months ago, has more than doubled from the 12,976 enrolled students it reported at its December year end.

Stadio said in Monday’s update it expected student numbers to have reached 30,000 by the end of 2018.

The group also announced the acquisition of land in Durbanville for an undisclosed amount. It intends building a new campus on the land, which should grow its student numbers by a further 5,000.

"It is anticipated that the new campus will accommodate several faculties, including education, commerce, law and the creative industries — including, fashion design, advertising, marketing and communication and the film industry — as well as future faculties to be developed and acquired by Stadio.

"In this regard it is noted that Stadio is actively exploring the feasibility of developing a school of engineering and a health, sciences and medical school, the establishment of which still requires further engagement with various role-players, including the Council for Higher Education, the South African Qualifications Authority, the Department of Higher Education and Training and other professional councils," Stadio said.