Société Générale to pay huge settlement regarding dealings with Gaddafi regime

France’s second-biggest bank, Société Générale, has agreed to pay €500m to settle inquiries in the US and France into its dealings with the regime of slain Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, prosecutors said Monday.

The French financial prosecutor’s office said the bank had agreed to pay €250m each to France and the US to avoid corruption trials on either side of the Atlantic.

Société Générale itself announced earlier that it reached agreements to settle the Libya investigations as well as a separate US investigation into its alleged rigging of the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) interest rates.

The bank did not say how much it had paid in total but that it had already provided for the cost and that it would have "no impact on Societe Generale’s results".

In May, it said it had set aside €1bn to settle the disputes.

Libya’s sovereign wealth fund, the Libyan Investment Authority (LIA), had accused Société Générale of channelling bribes to associates of Gaddafi’s son Seif al-Islam as part of a "corrupt scheme" to get the LIA to invest billions in Société Générale and its subsidiaries between 2007 and 2009.

The fund claimed that at least $58m in bribes were routed through a Panama-registered company called Leinada, which was headed by an associate of Seif al-Islam.

Société Générale paid nearly €1bn to the LIA in 2017 to settle the case before it opened in the High Court in London. But it remained under investigation in the US and France.

On Monday, a French court approved the deal struck with French authorities to avoid a trial, with a US court expected to follow suit on Tuesday.

Société Générale said it had also struck a deal with the US Department of Justice over its alleged attempt to manipulate Libor, which governs credit costs around the world.

The bank is the latest in a string of lenders, including Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Royal Bank of Scotland and Goldman Sachs, to pay hefty sums to settle allegations of conspiring to rig the rate.

Deutsche Bank paid $240m, while HSBC forked out $100m.

The announcement marks an end to a scandal that led to the surprise departure of SSociété Générale’s deputy CEO Didier Valet in March.

Valet, who reportedly quit over the way the dispute with US was handled, was one of two senior executives to step down, along with the bank’s head of retail banking.

The departures rattled investors, casting a pall over Société Générale’s results in the first quarter.

Higher-than-expected net profits of €850m were offset by a decline in revenues of 2.8% to €6.3bn.

Société Générale said that its French retail banking revenues were hit by low interest rates but were expected to stabilise in 2018.

AFP