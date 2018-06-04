Novus stock falls 3% after Keith Vroon quits as CEO

Novus CEO Keith Vroon resigned on Monday, a month after the former printing arm of Naspers announced its chief financial officer, Edrich Fivaz, resigned.

Novus’s share price fell 3% to R3.78 following the announcement — less than a quarter of the R16.25 it traded at in 2015 following its unbundling from Naspers.

Chairman Neil Birch will double as CEO. The statement did not make it clear if this was a temporary measure.

"With more than 25 years of experience in the printing and packaging industry, and having held CEO roles in large groups, the board welcomes Mr Birch’s increased participation in the business and looks forward to his ongoing contribution," the company said in the statement.

On April 30, Novus issued a trading statement warning shareholders that its results for the year to end-March would include impairments of up to R350m, with an additional goodwill write-off of up to R70m

Following its unbundling from Naspers, Novus lost its contract to print the newspapers and magazines of Naspers’s Media24 business.

Novus said this had prompted it to close Paarl Coldset Pietermaritzburg on March 31, resulting in R23m in retrenchment costs.

"Staff costs of R64m were incurred on affected positions during the year ended March 31 2018," the company said in the trading update.