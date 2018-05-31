Companies

Samsung Group’s two insurance firms shed stakes to appease regulator

31 May 2018 - 06:20 Agency Staff
Employees walk past a Samsung sign in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: REUTERS
Employees walk past a Samsung sign in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: REUTERS

Seoul — Samsung Group’s two insurance firms said on Wednesday they would sell stock worth $1.3bn in the conglomerate’s biggest earner, Samsung Electronics, to maintain regulatory compliance.

Samsung Life Insurance and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance separately said their electronics affiliate’s current policy of cancelling its own shares to raise the value of investors’ holdings risks pushing their own holdings beyond regulatory limits.

Samsung Electronics stock fell 3.5% after local media first reported the sales plans, as investors feared the sudden increased supply would push down its price, analysts said.

The announcements come at a time when regulators are questioning conglomerates’ cross-shareholding arrangements, saying the web-like ownership structures undermine corporate governance by allowing founding families to control business empires with only direct minority stakes in key units.

In South Korea, conglomerates’ financial arms are required to limit their combined stake in a non-financial affiliate to 10%. Samsung Life owns 8.63% of Samsung Electronics’ stock.

Samsung Fire & Marine

Samsung Life owns 8.63% of Samsung Electronics stock with a market value of $26bn. It said it will sell 1.2-trillion won ($1.11bn) worth in a single transaction before the stock market opens on Thursday, reducing its stake to 7.92%. Samsung Fire & Marine said it would also conduct a block sale of 206-billion won worth of stock, reducing its stake to 1.38% from 1.45%.

Samsung Life may need to further reduce its holding should parliament push through a 2016 proposal to limit an insurer’s investment in any affiliate to 3% or less of the insurer’s total assets, to promote stable asset management.

The ownership of South Korea’s powerful conglomerates has come under increased scrutiny this year following a series of scandals involving members of conglomerates’ founding families.

The chairman of the Financial Services Commission recently said Samsung — a group of 62 affiliates — must consider ways to reduce the risk of having too much of its $375bn assets concentrated in one place, including selling some or all of Samsung Life’s stake in Samsung Electronics.

The chief of the Korea Fair Trade Commission also called the group’s ownership structure "unsustainable".

In April, Samsung SDI Co Ltd sold $526 million worth of shares in affiliate Samsung C&T Corp to reduce cross-shareholding and secure funds for investment.

Reuters

Samsung denies it pushed IOC to vote for South Korea to host 2018 Winter Olympics

Broadcaster SBS TV says it has a copy of an e-mail in which Papa Diack promises Samsung he will convince 27 IOC members to vote for Pyeongchang
Sport
1 month ago

Samsung SDI to recycle cobalt from cellphones to meet rising global demand

The battery supplier’s plan fuels a trend among battery makers to reduce dependence on the Democratic Republic of Congo as a source of cobalt
Companies
3 months ago

South Korea’s Lotte Group chaebol in disarray as chairperson is jailed

Shin Dong-bin is given a 30-month term for bribery, leaving a number of plans up in the air — and making the family’s feud front-page ...
World
3 months ago

Samsung’s new S9 is much the same as the S8, only louder and still with a standard headphone jack

The Galaxy S9 includes a faster processor and software that turns selfies into animated emojis
Companies
3 months ago

Samsung unit in DRC cobalt talks

Samsung C&T has approached Somika to buy cobalt produced at its Kisanfu mine
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Pepkor name is back as Star tries to shed ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Spar reports upbeat earnings
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
African Bank heads for new milestone
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Cell C goes roaming with MTN as it ditches ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Aveng share price falls 13% amid negotiations ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.