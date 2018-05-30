Deutsche Post could float electric van business, but not yet

Dueren, Germany — Deutsche Post DHL could envisage floating its StreetScooter electric van business, which is expanding, on the stock market, but not for another two to three years, an executive said.

"It’s theoretically possible. We’re looking at the next two to three years," Deutsche Post board member Juergen Gerdes said on Wednesday at the opening of a new production facility.

Deutsche Post developed the StreetScooter for internal use to keep emissions low as online shopping creates more demand for deliveries, but demand from other companies for the van has pushed it to boost production. Gerdes, however, said Deutsche Post would not sell its entire stake in the business.

The new production site in Dueren, north western Germany, will be able to produce about 10,000 per year and joins another factory in Aachen, allowing the company to double production to 20,000 per year.

Deutsche Post uses more than 6,000 Streetscooter vans itself.

On Monday, it won a contract to deliver 200 electric trucks to a British company Milk & More.

Reuters