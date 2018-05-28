News Leader
WATCH: The brands that Africa admires the most
28 May 2018 - 09:04
Dangote and MTN came out at the top of the list of the most admired African brands in the latest Top 100 Best Brands in Africa survey.
Global brand Nike took the overall honours as the most admired brand on our continent.
Brand Africa founder and chairman Thebe Ikalafeng spoke to Business Day TV about the survey and what led to the success of the winning brands.
