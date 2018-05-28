Companies

News Leader

WATCH: The brands that Africa admires the most

28 May 2018 - 09:04 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ANDREYPOPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDREYPOPOV

Dangote and MTN came out at the top of the list of the most admired African brands in the latest Top 100 Best Brands in Africa survey.

Global brand Nike took the overall honours as the most admired brand on our continent.

Brand Africa founder and chairman Thebe Ikalafeng spoke to Business Day TV about the survey and what led to the success of the winning brands.

Brand Africa founder and chairman Thebe Ikalafeng talks to Business Day TV about Top 100 Best Brands in Africa survey

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

SA’s 10 most valuable brands

MTN maintains its ranking as SA’s most valuable brand and Capitec emerges as the strongest brand, according to a report
News & Insights
3 days ago

With eye on expansion, Dangote Cement gets set for fund-raising drive

Dangote has $350m reserved for capital projects in 2018, including for building export facilities at Nigeria’s ports to boost shipments to West ...
Companies
1 month ago

MTN to start selling more than 30% of its Ghana business from next week

MTN is listing the stake on the Ghana Stock Exchange to meet conditions agreed to with the government in 2015, when it got the right to use ...
Companies
4 days ago

Dangote Cement pulls in heavyweights to boost its board

The company has appointed former Xstrata CEO Mick Davis and Cherie Blair, a lawyer and the wife of former UK prime minister Tony Blair, to its board
Companies
1 month ago

Tiger Brands facing a food producer’s worst nightmare

Class actions, damage to reputation and closure of factories for extended periods are among the enormous challenges
Money & Investing
1 month ago

Benin lets MTN chief return

The West African state allows Stephen Blewett to return after reaching an agreement on frequency fees
Companies
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Woolworths has a mountain to climb to ditch ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sygnia backs Deminor Recovery Services suit ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
SA Express's R2.4bn fuel con
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Lawyer aims to block Blade Nzimande's ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
A toast to ‘Viceroy and bitters’ absence at ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.