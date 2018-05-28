Volkswagen opening three new Chinese factories with local partner FAW

Beijing — Volkswagen is opening three new factories in China with its local partner, FAW Group, as it steps up efforts to maintain leadership in the world’s biggest car market.

Two of the new facilities will be in Tianjin and Foshan, VW said, and it opened one in Qingdao on Monday.

The plants will focus on producing more sport-utility and electric vehicles locally. These are the fastest-growing segments of China’s vehicle market.

Wolfsburg, Germany-based VW is among car makers expanding local production of sport-utility and electric vehicles even as China eases access to its market by reducing import tariffs.

The car maker boosted sales in China by 13.4% in the first quarter to 1.01-million units, mainly with the help of models manufacturing under its two local joint ventures.

It plans to sell the compact sport-utility vehicle it developed with SAIC Motor, its other partner, across the globe.

The Qingdao factory opened with the introduction of the new Bora on the MQB platform and will produce battery systems, according to the statement.

The Foshan factory will open in June and the Tianjin facility in August.

Volkswagen has vowed to introduce 40 new locally produced new-energy vehicles over the next seven to eight years in China as it prepares to sell up to 1.5-million new-energy vehicles a year by 2025.

The company and its partners will invest €15bn in the country for electrification, autonomous driving, digitisation and new mobility service developments.

