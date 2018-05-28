Companies

Tongaat Hulett takes heavy hit from low sugar prices, strong rand and imports

28 May 2018 - 09:20 Andries Mahlangu
A worker measures sugar. Picture: REUTERS
Sugar producer Tongaat Hulett cut its dividend payout as low sugar prices, a stronger rand and higher imports weighed on its earnings for the year to end-March.

The company declared a final dividend of 60c per share, less than a third of the R2 declared in the matching period a year ago, bringing the total for the year to R1.60 from R3.

Headline earnings dropped 37% to R617m, in line with its previous guidance, dragged down by the sugar operations in particular, while it said the starch and glucose operations held up, as did its land conversion and development activities.

Tongaat, which has operations in neighbouring countries including Zimbabwe and Mozambique, managed to increase sugar output to 1.171-million tons from 1.056-million tons.

But operating profit in the sugar operations slid to R837m from R1.271m, as contribution from SA and Mozambique dropped, more than offsetting a relatively good performance from Zimbabwe.

The South African sugar operations, including downstream activities, recorded operating profit of R86m from R390m, with the company partially attributing the drop to high volumes of imports.

"Imports into the South African market increased to 520,000 tons in the 12 months to December 2017, dropping the industry’s sales into the local market to some 1.18-million tons compared with 1.64-million tons in the previous year," the company said in its results statement on Monday.

The rand-dollar exchange range averaged R13 during the period, compared with R14.09 before.

The starch and glucose operation made an operating profit of R572m, which was slightly higher than R510m in the matching period a year ago.

Land conversion and development activities generated an operating profit of R661m, up from R641m, after the sale of 96ha of developable land, up on 75ha sold in the year-earlier period.

