Kenya Airways thinks about a closer relationship with SAA

"One of the key components of our growth is partnership," said the former LOT Polish Airlines chief, who this week reaches his first anniversary at the helm of Kenya Airways. The airline isn’t holding "a sword and a gun" to its rivals, but is "here to push things forward in a positive manner", he added.

Smart move

Any agreement with SAA would probably be a "long way" off and it’s not clear whether SAA would be interested, according to Mikosz. Still, there are strong links between markets served by the carriers, and there are intra-African routes "where it would be smart to do something".

Kenya Air may also pursue deeper links with Air Mauritius, with which it already has a code-share accord, and even Ethiopian Airlines, according to Mikosz, though the level of competition between the two and the proximity of their markets is such that regulatory approval would be much tougher to secure. "Just code-sharing would be a huge challenge," he said.

Ethiopian Airlines is planning to establish half-a-dozen international offshoots before the end of 2018, adding to stakes in Malawi Airlines and Togo-based Asky, as it steps up efforts to dominate markets across the continent, CEO Tewolde GebreMariam said earlier in May.

Kenya Air doesn’t plan to adopt that model, which would require it to be "co-responsible" for running other airlines without having full control, Mikosz said by telephone on Friday, adding that he would prefer partnerships on commercial terms.

Co-operation between African carriers is being partly driven by the pressures they face from the big three Persian Gulf operators and Turkish Airlines, which have captured a major slice of the market. The continent’s traffic flows are also relatively small, accounting for just 2.4% of the global total in 2017, with the region’s 99.1-million passengers carried amounting to 30-million fewer than at European discount specialist Ryanair alone.

"It’s a small market, so you’re better off talking to people rather than just fighting them," Mikosz said.

Kenya Air’s financial performance is "improving", but it’s too early to say that the carrier, 27% owned by Air France-KLM Group, is out of trouble, according to the CEO. "We’re still in a phase of healing ourselves," he said.

SAA didn’t immediately respond to calls and e-mails seeking comment.

Bloomberg