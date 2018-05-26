Fiat Chrysler recalls nearly five-million US vehicles for cruise control defect

Washington — Fiat Chrysler said on Friday it was recalling 4.8-million US vehicles over a defect that could prevent drivers from deactivating cruise control, and warned owners not to use the function until they got software upgrades.

The Italian-American vehicle maker said no injuries or crashes were related to the large recall campaign but said it had one report of a driver of a 2017 Dodge Journey rental car unable to deactivate the cruise control.

Fiat Chrysler, which in 2015 was hit with penalties from US regulators totalling $175m for safety lapses, did not say how much the recalls would cost.

The recall addresses what Fiat Chrysler called an "extremely rare" series of events that could lead to drivers being unable to cancel cruise control.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Friday it "strongly encourages vehicle owners to follow a warning" to stop using cruise control on the recalled vehicles until repaired.

NHTSA said drivers could overpower the system by forcefully applying the brakes until the vehicle stopped. Fiat Chrysler also said the vehicle could be stopped by shifting into neutral and braking.

Fiat Chrysler shares fell more than 2% in premarket trading in New York on the recall. The company noted that at times cruise control systems automatically initiated acceleration to help vehicles maintain driver-selected speeds, including when going up an incline. If an acceleration occurred simultaneously with a short-circuit in a specific electrical network, a driver could be unable to deactivate the function.