Glencore trader detained in China’s probe of lead imports

Singapore/Geneva — A Glencore metals trader is one of a group of people detained by Chinese authorities this week as part of an investigation into shipments of lead into the country, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Hu Qiang, a Beijing-based senior lead concentrate trader at Glencore, was detained by Chinese authorities, the people said, asking not to be identified because they are not authorised to speak publicly.

While a spokesman for Glencore declined to comment on any individual arrests, the company said on Thursday that it denied allegations that it had acted improperly.