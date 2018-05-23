Marks & Spencer net profit tumbles almost 80% amid costly restructuring

London — British clothing-to-food retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) reported a collapse in annual net profits on Wednesday, hit by a costly restructuring.

Bottom-line net profit tumbled almost 80% to £24.7m in the group’s financial year to March 31, M&S said in a statement. This compared with profit after tax of £117.1m a year earlier.

Pre-tax profit, meanwhile, dived more than 62% to £67m, while total sales firmed 0.7% to £10.7bn. The performance was dented by £321.1m in costs linked to the retailer’s ongoing store closure programme in Britain.

"In November, I outlined the need for accelerated change at M&S," said CEO Steve Rowe. "The first phase of our transformation plan … is now well underway and the actions taken have increased the velocity of change running through our business. These changes come with short-term costs, which are reflected in today’s results."