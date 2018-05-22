Companies

News Leader

WATCH: How Barloworld battled a robust rand

22 May 2018 - 09:46 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/NADINE HUTTON
Picture: BLOOMBERG/NADINE HUTTON

Despite a stronger rand holding back revenue growth during the period — it was up a tepid 1% to just under R31bn — Barloworld reported a 14% rise in first-half earnings from continuing operations.

The company said its equipment businesses in Russia and Southern Africa performed better during the period under review.

Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela spoke to Business Day TV to provide more insight into the results.

Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Barloworld takes a hit of R1bn

Embattled local economy offset by better global mining conditions and record group operating profits
Companies
1 day ago

Posturing risks legislating SA into penury

Promises of change are hollow when laws chase off investment
Business
2 days ago

Unleash junior miners on industrial minerals

The government must remove as many artificial and ideological barriers as possible for junior miners to carve out a niche
Companies
4 hours ago

Dan Gertler bribe allegations back to haunt Glencore’s Ivan Glasenberg

Glencore is well positioned to reap the rewards of surging copper and cobalt prices, but now is being hemmed in by legal troubles in DRC
World
15 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Capitec moves into insurance market
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Ferial Haffajee, Peter Bruce and Adriaan Basson ...
Companies
3.
How Austrian debt puts Steinhoff's SA assets at ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Equity investors can now buy insurance
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Business rescue practitioners put up fight for ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.