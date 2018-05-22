News Leader
WATCH: How Barloworld battled a robust rand
22 May 2018 - 09:46
Despite a stronger rand holding back revenue growth during the period — it was up a tepid 1% to just under R31bn — Barloworld reported a 14% rise in first-half earnings from continuing operations.
The company said its equipment businesses in Russia and Southern Africa performed better during the period under review.
Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela spoke to Business Day TV to provide more insight into the results.
Barloworld CEO Dominic Sewela talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
