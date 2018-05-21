Companies

SOUTH KOREA

Son to take the reins after LG Group chairman dies after long illness

21 May 2018 - 05:45 Agency Staff
A man walks past an LG electronic display board. Picture: REUTERS
A man walks past an LG electronic display board. Picture: REUTERS

Seoul — The chairman of South Korea’s LG Group, Koo Bon-moo, instrumental in transforming the country’s fourth-largest conglomerate into a global brand, died on Sunday after a year-long battle with a brain disease. LG Group said in a statement Koo, 73, had been ill for a year.

A group official said Koo had undergone surgery.

"Becoming the third chairman of LG at the age of 50 in 1995, Koo established three key businesses — electronics, chemicals and telecommunications — led a global company, LG, and contributed to driving industrial competitiveness and national economic development," LG said. A change at the helm is not expected to disrupt the group’s business, an analyst said.

"Although Koo passed away at a relatively early age, his son has been already in a senior position and I don’t think there will be a big change in governance structure or strategic decisions," said Park Ju-gun, head of corporate analysis firm CEO Score.

Under Koo’s leadership, the conglomerate changed its corporate brand to LG from Lucky Goldstar and sold LG’s semiconductor business to Hyundai, now SK Hynix, under a state-led restructuring programme in the wake of the Asia financial crisis in the late 1990s.

Major affiliates are LG Electronics, display maker LG Display and electric car battery maker LG Chem.

LG Group had established a holding company to streamline ownership structure and begin the process of succession.

The country’s family-run conglomerates are implementing generational succession amid growing calls from the government and public to improve transparency and corporate governance.

Heir apparent Koo Kwang-mo is of the fourth generation of the controlling family. He owns 6% of LG Corp.

Reuters

Tim Cook’s switch to services vindicated in Apple’s latest results

Revenue from services surged 31% to a record $9.2bn in the quarter — good news as smartphone sales fall
Companies
19 days ago

Amazon’s next big gamble is on Vesta — a robot that can follow you around your home

Attempts to produce robots for domestic use have not lived up to their promise, but advances in artificial intelligence may give the concept more ...
Companies
27 days ago

Samsung’s new S9 is much the same as the S8, only louder and still with a standard headphone jack

The Galaxy S9 includes a faster processor and software that turns selfies into animated emojis
Companies
2 months ago

US gets pricier LG washing machines after Donald Trump approves big tariffs

But one retailer says the price of machines made outside the US may rise only by about $50 as the tariff is expected to be borne by manufacturers ...
World
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
How Austrian debt puts Steinhoff's SA assets at ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Steinhoff repurchased shares from its employee ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Aveng tie-up could be good for Aton, says M&R
Companies / Industrials
4.
Steinhoff: Austrian debt puts SA assets at risk
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
CIG gets a financial lifeline — at a price
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.