Son to take the reins after LG Group chairman dies after long illness

Seoul — The chairman of South Korea’s LG Group, Koo Bon-moo, instrumental in transforming the country’s fourth-largest conglomerate into a global brand, died on Sunday after a year-long battle with a brain disease. LG Group said in a statement Koo, 73, had been ill for a year.

A group official said Koo had undergone surgery.

"Becoming the third chairman of LG at the age of 50 in 1995, Koo established three key businesses — electronics, chemicals and telecommunications — led a global company, LG, and contributed to driving industrial competitiveness and national economic development," LG said. A change at the helm is not expected to disrupt the group’s business, an analyst said.

"Although Koo passed away at a relatively early age, his son has been already in a senior position and I don’t think there will be a big change in governance structure or strategic decisions," said Park Ju-gun, head of corporate analysis firm CEO Score.

Under Koo’s leadership, the conglomerate changed its corporate brand to LG from Lucky Goldstar and sold LG’s semiconductor business to Hyundai, now SK Hynix, under a state-led restructuring programme in the wake of the Asia financial crisis in the late 1990s.

Major affiliates are LG Electronics, display maker LG Display and electric car battery maker LG Chem.

LG Group had established a holding company to streamline ownership structure and begin the process of succession.

The country’s family-run conglomerates are implementing generational succession amid growing calls from the government and public to improve transparency and corporate governance.

Heir apparent Koo Kwang-mo is of the fourth generation of the controlling family. He owns 6% of LG Corp.

