Tongaat Hulett says lower sugar prices and a stronger rand have taken their toil

17 May 2018 - 17:11 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

On Thursday, sugar producer Tongaat Hulett put flesh on the bones of its earlier trading update, saying its full-year headline earnings would drop more than one-third, as lower sugar prices, a stronger rand and higher imports weighed on the firm.

Sugar output increased marginally to 1.171-million tonnes in the year to end-March, from 1.056-million tonnes a year-earlier, with the company attributing the output to partial recovery from the drought.

Tongaat, which has operations in neighbouring countries including Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Swaziland, said operating profit from various sugar operations fell to R837m from R1.056bn.

The starch and glucose operation realised an operating profit of R572m, which was slightly higher than the R510m in the matching period a year ago.

The KwaZulu-Natal-based company also generates income from land conversion and development activities. Operating profit in the segment dropped to R2.27bn from R3.17bn.

The share price was only marginally lower in late trade, suggesting that the statement was not materially different in substance to the one released late in April.

Crookes says land expropriation without compensation poses uncertainty in sugar industry

The agricultural group believes, however, that sanity will prevail; in the six months to September 2017, the company reported a 70.5% plunge in ...
1 month ago

When is sugar not sugar? When it’s malitol, says Woolies and the ASA

The Advertising Standards Authority dismisses a complaint about the wording on a Woolworths’ Valentine’s Day chocolate heart
1 month ago

ZEENAT MOORAD: Bitter truth about sugar tax

Unless revenue from a sugar-sweetened beverages tax is used to fund health initiatives, people will just go elsewhere for their sugar fix
1 month ago

EU sugar firms battle to survive as prices slide

The rise in EU production has come at a time when appetite for sugar is declining in the increasingly health-conscious trading bloc
1 month ago

