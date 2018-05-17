Companies

Tesla may need to tap capital markets — and its shares may ‘slump’

17 May 2018 - 15:26 Anthony Palazzo
Picture: NEWSPRESS UK
Picture: NEWSPRESS UK

London — Elon Musk may need to tap capital markets for more than $10bn by 2020 to fund Tesla’s car-making operations, new products, and an expected expansion into China, according to Goldman Sachs.

While Tesla has access to new bonds, convertible notes or equity to fund its growth, each of these choices has downsides for investors, Goldman analyst David Tamberrino said in a research note on Thursday.

"We see several options available to the company to refinance maturing debt and raise incremental funds, which should allow Tesla to fund its growth targets," Tamberrino wrote. "However, issuing incremental debt (including priming current creditors with secured debt) may weigh on the credit profile of the company, while issuing additional equity or convertibles at lower premiums would dilute current shareholders."

THE LEX COLUMN: Tesla: boneheaded capital

Elon Musk has evidently had enough of Wall Street, but has Wall Street finally had enough of Musk?
Opinion
13 days ago

Musk, who co-founded the electric vehicle (EV) maker and serves as Tesla’s chairman and CEO, is furiously cutting costs to avoid raising capital this year, even cutting off analysts who asked probing questions on a conference call this month. The company is struggling to meet production targets on its first mass-produced vehicle, the Model 3, and burned through more than $1bn in the first quarter.

The company set up a unit in China this month, taking a step closer to producing EVs in the country and setting up its first gigafactory outside the US.

The shares, down 8% this year, closed on Wednesday at $286.48, giving the California-based company a market value of $48.6bn. Tesla had about $2.7bn in cash at the end of the first quarter.

Tamberrino recommends selling Tesla shares, and sees them slumping 32% to $195 over the next six months.

Bloomberg

Tesla launches tech development firm in China

Tesla has long eyed manufacturing its cars in China, the world’s biggest electric market
Companies
3 days ago

Another Tesla car crash kills two people in the US

This is the third fatal crash involving a Tesla vehicle in as many months
Companies
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Think carefully, Jooste told dissenting Lodestone ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Mzwanele Manyi denies Gupta link in bid for ...
Companies
3.
SAA losses continue to skyrocket, hitting R5.7bn
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
No bonuses for top Eskom management
Companies / Energy
5.
David Hodnett declined Barclays ‘kick downstairs’ ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Tesla launches tech development firm in China
Companies

Another Tesla car crash kills two people in the US
Companies

Galileo Russell, magnifico finance nerd who upstaged analysts on call with Elon ...
Business

THE LEX COLUMN: Tesla: boneheaded capital
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.