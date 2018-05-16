Burberry beats profit forecasts as new designer re-energises the brand

Burberry reported a 2% rise in adjusted operating profit of £467m for the year to end-March. Its shares, which have risen 18% since Tisci was appointed, were trading up 3.5% at 1,867p at 8.16am GMT.

"While the task of transforming Burberry is still before us, the first steps we implemented to re-energise our brand are showing promising early signs," Gobbetti added.

The CEO set out a plan in November to catch up with faster growing luxury goods rivals, but he said there would be little, if any, growth in revenue and operating profit until its 2021 financial year as the programme was implemented. Tisci’s designs will be key to Gobbetti’s strategy to re-invigorate Burberry, where sales have lagged rivals.

The company reported group revenue of £2.73bn, down 1%, although comparable same-store sales rose 3%, in line with market forecasts.

Bailey’s final runway show, which had a youthful, streetwear focus, had been well received, chief financial officer Julie Brown told reporters, with high demand for an edited capsule range of the collection available immediately. Burberry’s new Belt Bags, which retail at £1,590, were also proving popular, she said.

Gobbetti wants to increase sales of Burberry’s leather goods, and the company agreed to take over the Italian leather goods supplier that makes the Belt Bag earlier this month.

Burberry said it had traded in line with its guidance since the start of its financial year on April 1. Analysts were expecting the company to report adjusted operating profit of £453m, according to a company-provided consensus of 19 analyst forecasts.

Reuters