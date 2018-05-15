WATCH: How Astral plans to spread its wings

Poultry producer, Astral released its interim results today, revenue is up 15%, headline earnings per share has soared by 455% while operating profit jumped 393% driven by low input costs, higher sales volumes and higher poultry selling prices.

The group has declared an interim dividend of R10 up from R1.80. Chris Schutte, CEO of Astral joined Business Day TV to discuss the detail behind the numbers and whether they are sustainable at these levels.