Sinosteel to put up $1bn for power and furnaces

Harare — China’s Sinosteel Corporation has agreed to invest $1bn in Zimbabwe to build a power plant and increase ferrochrome output, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Monday.

Sinosteel president Andong Liu said the Chinese firm planned to build three additional furnaces at its majority-owned Zimasco business, which would raise ferrochrome output by 120,000 tonnes over the next five years to 300,000 tonnes per year.

Andong said he saw ferrochrome output from Zimasco at 500,000 tonnes annually in 10 years’ time.

Sinosteel also plans to build a 400MW coalbed methane-fired power plant in western Zimbabwe, the firm’s president added at a news conference with Mnangagwa.

Zimbabwe imports the bulk of its energy from neighbouring countries. Its energy requirements are met through a combination of biomass, domestic coal-fired and hydroelectric power plants.

More than 35% of electricity required is imported from SA, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Inflows

"We will continue to review our process to facilitate investment inflows as well as ease of doing business," Mnangagwa said after the signing of the investment agreement.

Mnangagwa, who came to power in November 2017 after a de facto military coup ended Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule, has promised to rebuild the economy by opening it up to foreign investors.

China has emerged as one of the major investors in Zimbabwe after refurbishing the Kariba Dam hydro plant and Zimbabwe Iron and Steel.

A Chatham House note recently said that China had steadily grown to become Zimbabwe’s fourth-largest trading partner and its largest source of investment — with stakes worth many billions of pounds in every industry, from agriculture to construction.

Its presence in Zimbabwe has become a sensitive issue during the election campaign, with the opposition Movement for Democratic Change promising to "kick out" the Chinese if the party wins in the coming general election.

It accused the Chinese of propping up the Zanu-PF government and of unfair labour practices.

Zimbabweans will go to the polls before August 21.

Reuters