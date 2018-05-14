Companies

China’s ZTE may get reprieve from US sanctions

14 May 2018 - 06:03 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Picture: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Washington — President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping are working to give Chinese telecom company ZTE "a way to get back into business, fast".

The major Chinese smartphone maker is on the rocks following US sanctions.

"President Xi of China, and I, are working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast. Too many jobs in China lost. Commerce Department has been instructed to get it done!" Trump tweeted.

Earlier in May the Chinese technology company suspended its main operations after the US commerce department banned American supplies to its business. ZTE relies on US companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components in a technology sector that is becoming increasingly intertwined.

ZTE said in the past week its major operations had "ceased" following April’s US ban on American sales of critical technology to the company, raising the possibility of its collapse.

US officials imposed the ban because they said ZTE failed to abide by an agreement to stop selling to Iran and North Korea. While the ZTE ban has a specific legal basis, it comes as trade relations between the US and China have hit a rough patch amid intense rivalry for supremacy in key technology fields such as artificial intelligence and 5G, the next-generation wireless systems.

The US has barred military and government employees from using smartphones from ZTE and country-mate Huawei.

Earlier in 2018, Trump blocked a deal that would have allowed a Singapore firm to buy Qualcomm, saying it would enable Huawei to set the pace in the rollout of 5G technology.

One technology industry executive said of the ban: "It’s going to disrupt procurement, supply lines, it will affect a lot of companies in various ways.

"Nobody’s panicking yet but people are nervous and watching."

Reuters, AFP

JPMorgan Broking first to test China’s more generous ownership rules

The firm has applied to establish a foreign invested securities firm, with 51% control, as allowed under China’s new and more accommodating ...
Companies
2 days ago

ANALYSIS: Iran and China go way back — and new US sanctions will see them go further

‘The Chinese have been in Iran for the past 30 years. They have the contacts, the guys on the ground, the links to the local banks’
Opinion
3 days ago

Trade talks between China and US must be on equal footing, vice-premier Liu He says

The talks could avert the threatened US tariffs targeting $150bn in imports, while China has warned $50bn in goods are in the line of fire
World
5 days ago

New US ambassador tells WTO something is ‘terribly wrong’

Dennis Shea attacks the World Trade Organisation over vacancies, tardiness — and needing to ‘confront the havoc’ created by China
World
5 days ago

FT COLUMN: Donald Trump goes for global regime change

The first casualty of the US president’s move is any semblance of a global order. The US now finds itself in a lonely group with Israel and Saudi ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Christo Wiese sticks to his guns as the Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Steinhoff International investigation results in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Lonmin results will be make or break
Companies / Mining
4.
Steinhoff accounting boggles the mind
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
ANALYSIS: SAP is thriving in Russia’s business ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.