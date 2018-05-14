China’s ZTE may get reprieve from US sanctions

Earlier in May the Chinese technology company suspended its main operations after the US commerce department banned American supplies to its business. ZTE relies on US companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components in a technology sector that is becoming increasingly intertwined.

ZTE said in the past week its major operations had "ceased" following April’s US ban on American sales of critical technology to the company, raising the possibility of its collapse.

US officials imposed the ban because they said ZTE failed to abide by an agreement to stop selling to Iran and North Korea. While the ZTE ban has a specific legal basis, it comes as trade relations between the US and China have hit a rough patch amid intense rivalry for supremacy in key technology fields such as artificial intelligence and 5G, the next-generation wireless systems.

The US has barred military and government employees from using smartphones from ZTE and country-mate Huawei.

Earlier in 2018, Trump blocked a deal that would have allowed a Singapore firm to buy Qualcomm, saying it would enable Huawei to set the pace in the rollout of 5G technology.

One technology industry executive said of the ban: "It’s going to disrupt procurement, supply lines, it will affect a lot of companies in various ways.

"Nobody’s panicking yet but people are nervous and watching."

Reuters, AFP