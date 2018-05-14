Airbus finance chief Harald Wilhelm to step down

Paris — Airbus chief financial officer Harald Wilhelm will leave in 2019, the European aircraft maker announced on Monday.

His departure will remove a leading contender to replace CEO Tom Enders when he departs in 2019.

"Until then, I remain committed to the performance of the company and I will work with the management to ensure a smooth transition to the next Airbus chief financial officer," said Wilhelm, who joined the company in 2000.

The successors to both Enders and Wilhelm face challenges, including declining orders and the possible loss of a 100-aircraft order from Iran, which is now in jeopardy because of plans by US President Donald Trump to reimpose sanctions on Tehran.

The deal, worth about $18bn-$20bn at list prices, was agreed in December 2016.

But only three aircraft have been delivered, with industry sources blaming delays on the wariness of banks to finance business with Tehran.

Iran has said it expects to hear from Airbus about the fate of the deal in the coming days.

Airbus also faces a changing product mix, with slowing A330 passenger aircraft sales prompting it to forecast a 17% drop in 2019 deliveries of its most successful wide-body aircraft, under intense competition from US rival Boeing’s 787 model.

Airbus shares fell 1.5% to €97.98 last week but touched a record high of €100.42.

UBS analysts said that Wilhelm’s departure was a blow, although they kept a buy rating on Airbus shares.

Two fund managers said the fall in Airbus’s shares reflected broader concerns over its business in Iran and an increase in the euro.

"It would have been more worrying had Wilhelm stepped down immediately, but he’s leaving next year, so the company will have plenty of time to find a replacement for him," said Prime Partners fund manager Jerome Schupp, who said that he prefers Boeing shares to those of Airbus.

Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu said Wilhelm’s departure was less of an issue than Airbus’s potential problems over its Iran contracts, as well as a strong euro, which can affect European exporters.

Airbus said that a candidate for CEO will be submitted to shareholders at the annual meeting in spring 2019 and Enders would help to secure a smooth transition.

The Airbus board is keen to assert control over the appointment process, according to industry observers, after the company changed its rules in 2013 to reduce the influence of the French and German governments, which each own 11% of the company.

Reuters