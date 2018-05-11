New CEO Akira Marumoto takes over as Mazda faces stiff competition in China

Mazda named Akira Marumoto its next CEO to lead a revival in earnings growth in the face of a slowing US market and stiff competition in China.

Marumoto, an executive vice-president who heads operations in the US, will replace Masamichi Kogai after the change is ratified at an annual shareholder meeting on June 26, Mazda said on Friday. Kogai will become chairman following a five-year tenure in which he orchestrated deeper ties with Toyota.

Both of Kogai’s most recent predecessors as CEO also served five-year terms.

The leadership changeover comes amid a paradigm shift in the vehicle industry towards self-driving, connected and electric cars, and the rise of China’s importance as the US vehicle market shrinks. Mazda is among Japan’s most export-dependent car makers, with less than 20% of revenue generated at home.

Marumoto will oversee a target to raise annual sales to two-million vehicles by 2024, from about 1.6-million now. China overtook the US as Mazda’s biggest market in 2017. Operating profit has dropped by more than a third from a record in financial 2016, when the US market hit its peak.

Shares of Mazda advanced 1% to ¥1,463 at 1.57pm in Tokyo, giving the company a market value of about ¥925bn ($8.5bn).

The stock has declined about a fifth during Kogai’s tenure as the company struggled against intensifying competition and the accelerating pace of technological change. At ¥143bn, Mazda’s research budget for the current fiscal year is about an eighth of Toyota’s ¥1.08-trillion outlay.

To level the playing field, Kogai engineered a tightening of ties with Toyota that included technology sharing and a capital alliance, which he announced with his counterpart Akio Toyoda in August. The two companies are also building a joint assembly plant in the US, where Mazda currently has no factories.

Another essential fruit of the pact for Mazda — which doesn’t offer electric vehicles currently — has been the establishment of a venture with Toyota and group supplier Denso to jointly develop electric vehicle platforms and parts.

Toyoda said in August that the relationship grew from an invitation he received from Kogai to visit Mazda’s test track in Hiroshima to try out any car he wished.

"There’s the potential for many good things to come out of this marriage," he said.

With Ma Jie and Matt Turner B

Bloomberg