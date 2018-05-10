Harare — Acute foreign currency shortages in Zimbabwe will sober up many as the country’s leading beer and soft drinks manufacturer finds itself with about a week’s supply of raw materials.

Delta Corporation‚ the bottler of Coca-Cola and beers such as Castle‚ Castle Lite‚ Zambezi and Chibuku‚ is sunk in foreign debt while it struggles to source foreign currency.

Responding to inquiries from state daily the Bulawayo Chronicle‚ the company’s corporate affairs manager, Patricia Murambinda, said the forex situation in the country is having a negative impact on operations.

"This is impacting on our production operations. We continue to make presentations to RBZ and our banks for priority forex payments‚" she said, referring to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. Murambinda said the hardest-hit division was the Coca-Cola production line‚ which was left with a week’s supply of concentrate.

"We were able to pick up a small order of concentrates from the available credit last week.... This is expected to cover production for a week."

Delta is one of the country’s biggest taxpayers‚ contributing more than $200m a year.

Central bank governor John Mangudya is on record as saying the country has no capacity to build foreign currency reserves from export earnings because of low productivity. As such the little foreign currency that finds itself in state coffers is allocated to paying for imports such as electricity and fuel.

From time to time‚ power utility Eskom threatens to cut off Zimbabwe’s power supply over a long-standing debt. Since it is a priority‚ Zimbabwe pays an average of $10m to Eskom every week.

But with the tobacco auction season under way‚ foreign currency reserves are set to improve. So far‚ tobacco worth $110m has been sold to major buyers in SA‚ China and Belgium. The crop is the country’s second-biggest forex earner‚ after mining. However‚ most of the cash sales receipts are being diverted to the parallel market, where $1 trades at 1:1.45 to the local bond notes.