Pressure builds on Naspers to deploy R151bn war chest

Naspers has raised about R151bn in the past two months.

The company has said it will use the proceeds to put more money into its existing e-commerce businesses, including in classifieds and online food delivery, and to fund new deals.

Van Dijk said Naspers had exited Flipkart mainly because it would lose its influence over the company, where it has board representation. "We actually had a lot of influence in Flipkart up until now … and we’ve been with the leadership team from the very early days, so we’re close to them and we help them on many dimensions.

"That’s obviously going to change. When a company buys 77% of [another], they will run that board, and then that changes it from a strategic investment to a financial investment [for Naspers]."

Van Dijk said the offer by Walmart also provided an opportunity "to realise a great return for our shareholders" since Naspers had put just $616m behind Flipkart since it first invested in the company six years ago.

Naspers had intermittent discussions with Walmart over the past 18 months and Amazon had also approached it.

Nesan Nair, senior portfolio manager at Sasfin Securities, said while the Flipkart deal was positive for Naspers, "there will be huge pressure" on management to find deals and uses for its new cash pile. However, there were not many obvious deals in the segments that Naspers was targeting.

Investors were also "exhausted" with Naspers’s hefty discount to net asset value, which had widened to more than 40% in recent months.

Nair said Naspers should consider buying back its own shares. "I think that would provide support to the Naspers share price for some time to come."

Van Dijk said, however, that share repurchases were probably not the answer for the time being. "Buy-backs can be very beneficial if you’re in a position where you have surplus cash that you don’t have a use for, but that’s not the situation we’re in today. Although I think that dynamic will probably change over the next few years and then share buy-backs are definitely on the table."

Van Dijk said the capital raises did not indicate that Naspers was working on any large deals in particular.

Meanwhile, he said, management was working on reducing the discount.

"We want to look at options, maybe at listing part of the portfolio on another exchange to see if we can address some of those structural issues, but these are not simple things to do and we want to be very mindful of stakeholders and do it right …

"We can say more about that at a later stage," Van Dijk said.