BT to shed 13,000 jobs in attempt to trim £1.5bn in costs

London — British telecoms and television broadcasting company BT will axe 13,000 jobs in administration and management.

BT said on Thursday, along with its annual results, that it would shed the jobs over the next three years as it looks to slice off an extra £1.5bn in costs.

The former telecoms monopoly fell as much as 9.6% in early trade on Thursday, the most in 15 months, after forecasting that underlying revenue will drop 2% in the next fiscal year and adjusted earnings will be come in at least 1.3% below the £7.5bn reported on Thursday in full-year results. The company said it would maintain a flat dividend alongside a wide-ranging strategy update designed to answer uncertainties that have been weighing on the stock.

The shares were down 6.9% to 222 pence as of 8.16am in London.

The latest revamp will mainly affect back-office jobs, or support positions that tend to be based outside London, and middle-management roles. It will, however, seek to hire about 6,000 new employees for customer services and network deployment.

The London-listed giant also plans to exit its global headquarters near St Paul’s Cathedral in London’s City finance district.

BT, which possesses Britain’s leading fixed-line and mobile access networks, has, in recent years, launched a costly push into broadcasting live Premier League football matches.

"Our integration and restructuring activities remain on track," said CEO Gavin Patterson. "Our strategy will drive sustainable growth in value by focusing on delivering differentiated customer experiences, investing in integrated network leadership, and transforming our operating model."

Thursday’s announcement is part of an ongoing overhaul under which it had already axed 4,000 jobs last year. BT had a total of 106,400 employees according to its most recent 2017 annual report.

"We can see through regulatory pricing pressure and from 2021 onwards we can see earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) grow again," Patterson said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. On the dividend, he said: "We’re also signaling to the market that we think it will be unchanged for the next two years."

The flurry of news releases by BT on Thursday morning, alongside its fourth-quarter and full-year results that were in line with expectations, cap a busy year of review for Patterson, who’s been contending with demands on BT’s cash from all fronts while looking to bounce back from an accounting scandal in Italy and wider-than-expected profit warning revealed in early 2017.

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose 1% to £2.08bn, in line with the median estimate of five analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

BT said it will owe top-up payments of £2.1bn over the next three years on an £11.3bn pension deficit, revealing the results of a long-awaited review with trustees. Addressing the pension deficit is key for Patterson to sort out how much cash BT has to spend on other priorities, including boosting the amount of fibre in its national network and making ongoing dividend payments.

The result is in line with expectations from analysts, who had forecast the pension deficit could come in at £10bn to £12bn, according to Morgan Stanley.

AFP and Bloomberg