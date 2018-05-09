Walmart buys controling share of Flipkart for $16bn

Naspers sold its 11% stake in Indian e-commerce company Flipkart for $2.2bn, it said on Wednesday. Naspers’s stake was lower than the 16.6% previously reported.

The media group said in initially acquired its stake for $61m in August 2012, so the deal concluded with Walmart represented a 32% internal rate of return.

Walmart announced on Wednesday that it had agreed to pay $16bn for a roughly 77% stake in Flipkart, the US retailer’s biggest foreign investment as it battles rival Amazon in one of the world’s biggest emerging markets.

The deal, capping almost two years of talks, will help Walmart fortify and boost market share against Amazon, which had reportedly tried to make a competing offer for a stake. “India is one of the most attractive retail markets in the world, given its size and growth rate, and our investment is an opportunity to partner with the company that is leading transformation of e-commerce in the market,” said Doug McMillon, Walmart’s CEO in a statement.

Earlier on Wednesday, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son unexpectedly spilled the beans on the deal by confirming on a conference call that Walmart had decided to purchase Flipkart, ahead of the highly-anticipated official announcement.

Son said his firm’s investment in the Indian online retailer had grown to $4bn. SoftBank’s Vision Fund, the world’s biggest private equity fund, had invested $2.5bn in Flipkart last August.

After his initial comments, Son noticed a sheet of paper that had been left on the podium for his attention. He picked it up and smiled. "Oh, I see here that the Flipkart-Walmart deal isn’t fully confirmed at this point in time," he said to the laughing audience. "Yabai desune," he added, which translates in Japanese roughly to "Oops" or "That’s not good."

Buying a stake in Flipkart, India's biggest online retailer, which sells everything from soaps to smartphones and from books to clothes, gives Walmart access to the fledgling Indian e-commerce market that could potentially be worth $200bn in a decade, according to Morgan Stanley. Walmart said it plans to fund the deal through a combination of newly issued debt and cash on hand.

Walmart warned that it expects the deal to hit its fiscal 2019 earnings per share by 25c to 30c, if the deal closes as expected before the end of the second quarter. The remainder of the business will be held by some of Flipkart’s existing shareholders, including Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, China’s Tencent Holdings (of which Naspers owns just more than 31%), Tiger Global Management and Microsoft, the company said.

Flipkart is a key part of Walmart’s efforts to expand in India and strike a blow against Amazon in the world’s second-most populous nation. The deal means Flipkart gets additional capital and expertise to battle Amazon, which has spent billions of dollars to gain customers in India. Online sales in the world’s second most-populous nation are growing about 35% a year, according to data tracker Euromonitor, fueled by a rising middle-class and urbanisation that present an attractive environment for e-commerce.

Bloomberg, Reuters