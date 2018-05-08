Companies

Tencent shares have had their longest below-par streak in years

08 May 2018 - 10:18 Sofia Horta e Costa
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ QITAI SHEN
Picture: BLOOMBERG/ QITAI SHEN

Hong Kong — Something unusual is happening to Asia’s biggest stock: it’s falling behind.

Shares of Tencent Holdings have fared worse than the Hang Seng index for seven straight weeks, the longest such streak since 2012.

While they rebounded from this year’s low on Tuesday, another week of underperformance would mark the worst-ever period for its shareholders relative to the Hong Kong benchmark.

Fans of the Chinese internet giant, which reports quarterly results next week, are not used to being overtaken by the broader market. The stock outperformed the city’s benchmark every full year but one since its 2004 listing, and had returned some 60,000% to early investors.

Still, its decline from a peak in January wiped out as much as $117bn from the shares.

Concern that the company’s investments in the likes of China Literature, Tesla and Snap are getting crushed has weighed on a stock that has struggled to bounce off a key technical level.

The options market is implying a move of 2.5% in either direction after the earnings release, which would be the largest reaction in more than two years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

JSE-listed Naspers owns just under a third of Tencent.

Bloomberg

WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about Naspers, his stock pick of the day
Markets
1 day ago

Silicon Valley’s got nothing on China when it comes to tech sexism

Job ads for men only, or boasting of beautiful female employees as a workplace perk — these are some of the obstacles women face at China’s tech ...
World
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
VBS bank saga takes another turn with the raid on ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Now you can draw cash from an ATM using your ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Aspen’s factory to create 500 jobs
Companies / Healthcare
4.
State aid not getting to black farmers
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
SizweNtsalubaGobodo and PwC replace Nkonki and EY ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers
Markets

Dark clouds hover over Tencent and Ping An, as they move beyond their core ...
Opinion

Silicon Valley’s got nothing on China when it comes to tech sexism
World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.