Markus Jooste’s company names rescue practitioners

Mayfair Holding, the former Steinhoff CEO’s personal investment firm, has until the end of the year to sell assets to repay creditors

08 May 2018 - 11:31 Loni Prinsloo
Markus Jooste. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Markus Jooste. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste’s personal investment company has hired two business rescue practitioners as it embarks on an asset sale to repay creditors.

Mayfair Holdings named Piers Marsden and Leslie Matuson of Johannesburg-based Matuson & Associates as directors, according to a statement by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.

Mayfair has been given until the end of the year by lenders to sell assets and pay back loans that were backed by Steinhoff shares, which have collapsed in value amid an accounting scandal.

Jooste quit as Steinhoff CEO and as a director of Mayfair in December.

Stefan Potgieter, his son-in-law, remains on the board.

