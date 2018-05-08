Companies

Hyundai prepares for thawing of relations on Korean Peninsula

The company says it has created a task force to prepare for the possible resumption of economic projects in North Korea, after a summit between the two nations

08 May 2018 - 10:55 Hyunjoo Jin
Workers assemble cars inside the Hyundai Motor India Ltd. plant. Picture: REUTERS
Workers assemble cars inside the Hyundai Motor India Ltd. plant. Picture: REUTERS

Seoul — South Korea’s Hyundai Group said on Tuesday it has created a task force to prepare for the possible resumption of economic projects in North Korea, after a summit between the nations fuelled the hope of exchanges between the two countries.

In April, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-un agreed to end hostilities between their countries and to "adopt practical steps towards the connection and modernisation of the railways and roads."

Moon also said he expected the two Koreas to start joint research to pursue inter-Korean economic projects, declaring an official end this year to the 1950s Korean war.

Hyundai Group’s flagship unit, Hyundai Asan, used to operate two key inter-Korean economic projects — South Korean tours to North Korea’s Mount Kumgang and a joint industrial complex in the North’s Kaesong city — which were suspended by previous conservative administrations.

The group expects inter-Korean economic co-operation to gain momentum when "conditions are ripe" regarding bilateral relations and as the sentiment from the international community improves.

"We will be thoroughly prepared so that we can resume inter-Korean projects within the shortest time possible," the group said in a statement.

Reuters

Elliott demands higher dividends and restructing at Hyundai

Three years ago, Elliot Management’s Paul Singer fought for reform at South Korea’s biggest conglomerate, Samsung, and narrowly lost in a proxy fight
Companies
14 days ago

GM Korea avoids bankruptcy vote

The car maker reaches last-minute wage deal with union
Companies
14 days ago

New focus on design and technology

Ford has revealed details of its forthcoming Focus hatch due locally later this year
Life
19 days ago

Hyundai is the latest South Korean chaebol in activist Elliott’s sights

A unit of Elliott Management, which previously took on Samsung, has built up a $1bn stake in the Hyundai Motor Group, and is calling for faster ...
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
VBS bank saga takes another turn with the raid on ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Now you can draw cash from an ATM using your ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Aspen’s factory to create 500 jobs
Companies / Healthcare
4.
State aid not getting to black farmers
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
SizweNtsalubaGobodo and PwC replace Nkonki and EY ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.