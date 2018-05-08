Companies

Agri-services conglomerate Kaap Agri fuels the future

The conglomerate aims to double income from fuel

08 May 2018 - 06:06 Marc Hasenfuss
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN

Agri-services conglomerate Kaap Agri, which listed on the JSE in June 2017, aims to double revenue generated from fuel operations in three years.

Interim results released on Monday showed Kaap Agri’s fast expanding fuel operations, which trade under The Fuel Company (TFC) banner, increasing revenue in the half-year to end March by 26% to R842m.

Operating profit came in 6% higher at almost R37m.

Kaap Agri CEO Sean Walsh said significant revenue growth was realised in TFC from owned and managed fuel retailing sites.

He said substantial investment had been made into centralised procurement and operational support services to drive margin optimisation.

Walsh said that continued strong growth was expected, with TFC’s fuel volumes growing 40.5% and with additional site acquisitions at various stages of conclusion.

Compound annual growth

Walsh said TFC was capable of achieving a compound annual growth rate of 25% over the next three years.

"We will probably double the size of the fuel business in the next three years."

Though the growth in the fuel retailing business does dilute Kaap Agri’s margins, the interim results showed operating margins fattening to 5.9% against the 5.2% recorded in the corresponding interim period in 2017.

Walsh said the company was seeing margin uplift as the tough agricultural conditions — compounded by a lengthy drought in the Western Cape — limited the sale in low-margin items like fertilisers and chemicals while the retail side of the business was still growing at a good rate.

Kaap Agri’s trade division — which incorporates the highly profitable retail brand Agrimark — saw a 2.7% decline in sales to R2.09bn.

But operating profit was up 14% to R151m.

Overall recurring headline earnings increased 7.2% to 223c a share with the drought-hindered grain storage business — with profit down by almost a quarter to R25m — causing the biggest drag on bottom line.

But Kaap Agri directors backed their previously stated prediction that double-digit growth would be achieved for the full financial year to end September by pushing up the interim dividend almost 9% to 32c a share.

Walsh said that though the year remains challenging, the company’s growth strategies were "firmly on track to deliver superior returns in line with our strategic medium-term plans and we remain optimistic that the coming agricultural seasons should improve".

He said trading in March and April had been reassuring with branches trading at expectations or ahead of budgets.

Wheat plantings were also not markedly down on the previous season.

"We are not concerned about cash flows at all … we will see double-digit growth for the full financial year."

Improved revenue growth was expected for the next six months as consumer confidence showed signs of recovery and store upgrades and expansions contributed more significantly, said Walsh.

hasenfussm@fm.co.za

Diversification has helped stem effects of drought, Kaap Agri says

Revenue from the trading division, which includes Agrimark retail branches, mechanisation services and spare parts rose 8.3%
Companies
18 hours ago

SA on track for moderate food-price inflation, say analysts

Early indications are that agriculture exports will be strong
Economy
1 day ago

Niche retailers Kaap Agri and Verimark show mixed fortunes

Trading updates show contrasting effect of prolonged drought on agri retail and that of stronger rand on imports
Companies
25 days ago

Kaap Agri manages to lift revenue despite Cape drought

The growth in the value of business transacted was driven mainly by a 17% increase in the number of transactions
Companies
25 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
VBS bank saga takes another turn with the raid on ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
SizweNtsalubaGobodo and PwC replace Nkonki and EY ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Bleeding KPMG SA reviews its business model
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Now you can draw cash from an ATM using your ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
JSE to review trading activity ahead of Dis-Chem ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.