Agri-services conglomerate Kaap Agri fuels the future

Agri-services conglomerate Kaap Agri, which listed on the JSE in June 2017, aims to double revenue generated from fuel operations in three years.

Interim results released on Monday showed Kaap Agri’s fast expanding fuel operations, which trade under The Fuel Company (TFC) banner, increasing revenue in the half-year to end March by 26% to R842m.

Operating profit came in 6% higher at almost R37m.

Kaap Agri CEO Sean Walsh said significant revenue growth was realised in TFC from owned and managed fuel retailing sites.

He said substantial investment had been made into centralised procurement and operational support services to drive margin optimisation.

Walsh said that continued strong growth was expected, with TFC’s fuel volumes growing 40.5% and with additional site acquisitions at various stages of conclusion.

Compound annual growth

Walsh said TFC was capable of achieving a compound annual growth rate of 25% over the next three years.

"We will probably double the size of the fuel business in the next three years."

Though the growth in the fuel retailing business does dilute Kaap Agri’s margins, the interim results showed operating margins fattening to 5.9% against the 5.2% recorded in the corresponding interim period in 2017.

Walsh said the company was seeing margin uplift as the tough agricultural conditions — compounded by a lengthy drought in the Western Cape — limited the sale in low-margin items like fertilisers and chemicals while the retail side of the business was still growing at a good rate.

Kaap Agri’s trade division — which incorporates the highly profitable retail brand Agrimark — saw a 2.7% decline in sales to R2.09bn.

But operating profit was up 14% to R151m.

Overall recurring headline earnings increased 7.2% to 223c a share with the drought-hindered grain storage business — with profit down by almost a quarter to R25m — causing the biggest drag on bottom line.

But Kaap Agri directors backed their previously stated prediction that double-digit growth would be achieved for the full financial year to end September by pushing up the interim dividend almost 9% to 32c a share.

Walsh said that though the year remains challenging, the company’s growth strategies were "firmly on track to deliver superior returns in line with our strategic medium-term plans and we remain optimistic that the coming agricultural seasons should improve".

He said trading in March and April had been reassuring with branches trading at expectations or ahead of budgets.

Wheat plantings were also not markedly down on the previous season.

"We are not concerned about cash flows at all … we will see double-digit growth for the full financial year."

Improved revenue growth was expected for the next six months as consumer confidence showed signs of recovery and store upgrades and expansions contributed more significantly, said Walsh.

